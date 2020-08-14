Tennessee education employees are public servants, and due to their duties, they are at a greater risk of litigation. Professional Educators of Tennessee has sought to protect educators from frivolous lawsuits that are already occurring across the nation related to COVID-19.  If only districts were protected, education personnel themselves would have been subjected to legal implications.  We are grateful to the Tennessee General Assembly for the overwhelming passage of the Tennessee COVID-19 Recovery Act. 

