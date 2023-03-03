In the Republican Response to Biden’s SOTU address, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders communicated “Normal, not Crazy” as the conservative agenda in contrast to the Democrats. Well, you don’t have to be in Washington DC to see crazy. It’s playing out right here in Coffee County.
The political left insists on forcing woke transgendered ideology on American children. There is even a local chapter of PFLAG, an organization that actively recruits and encourages children to “come out” at LGBTQ+.
Thankfully, the Tennessee General Assembly has worked on legislation to protect children from undergoing irreversible and harmful medical procedures aimed at changing their gender identity. House Bill 1 / Senate Bill 1 provides the nation’s strongest protections against the removal of a child’s healthy body parts. According to Rep. William Lamberth, “If passed, it would ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance and procedures that remove body parts to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex. Gender dysphoria is a mental health condition that should be treated with love and understanding, therapy, and other appropriate interventions – just as we treat other mental health disorders. Under no circumstance should we ever allow a child to undergo a procedure that destroys their normal, healthy development.” Health care providers who violate the proposed law could be fined up to $25,000 per violation and have their medical licenses restricted.
The State House and Senate have advanced the bill to Governor Lee’s desk. If this bill becomes law, it would protect our children from predatory and woke agendas. Please do your part to protect our children and contact Governor Lee and encourage him to pass this law.
Anyone who encourages children to abandon their God-given biological sex via drugs, hormone “therapy” or surgeries needs to be convicted of child abuse. Organizations like PFLAG are a force for darkness, exploiting vulnerable and confused children for some perverted view of human sexuality. Please join the fight to protect our children.