We all know what a mess our country is in.
There are some things that we can’t control, such as the COVID-19.
The one thing that we can control is who we put into offices where they will be making decisions that affect all of us.
We have elections coming up soon in which several offices will be filled. We are all obligated to do our part by getting out and voting. We have some candidates running, this year, that seem to be well qualified to serve in those positions.
We should take this very serious and even ask God to give us wisdom and help us choose the candidate that will be best suited for those positions. If we let God determine who our leaders will be, our country will be successful. Otherwise we could be in serious trouble.
Gentry Eads
Tullahoma