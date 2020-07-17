As a 52 year resident of Tullahoma and avid reader of The Tullahoma News, I was in utter disbelief upon reading the front page of Sunday, July 12, 2020 issue. In my 52 years of reading The Tullahoma News I do not recall a single time the journalistic standards of unbiased reporting was deleted to the extent of putting half the front page up for sale to anyone wishing to buy the front page to air a personal grudge.
I am thankful we have a city leader with the knowledge and moral integrity of Ray Knowis who is not afraid to ask questions when it involves the safety and well-being of our Tullahoma citizens. The only persons Ray Knowis will be indebted to when he is elected our Mayor are the citizens of our great city. Mr. Knowis will not be expected to rubber stamp projects.
I believe our residents will decide which candidate is truly qualified to lead our city.
Bill R. Luna
Tullahoma