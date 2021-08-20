Regardless of their personal choice of information sourcing, most people of Tullahoma are now aware of the worsening situation at the southern border. Failing to stop the flood of aliens crossing into the US is bad enough, but of much more serious concern is the likelihood many are active COVID cases and they are being widely dispersed by the Biden administration throughout the country. We know it’s happening and in numbers that are alarming. Some so-called purveyors of news cover it extensively, while others acknowledge that yes, there are some issues with the immigration process, but nothing serious. This latter view is becoming more untenable as time passes, and real concern is justified.
We know that there is no real ‘processing’ by the outnumbered state and federal personnel at the border and that illegal aliens are being moved by bus, private vehicle, rail, and other means to points throughout the U.S.
My questions to representatives of our local government are these:
1. Has any locally elected representative or member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, or their staffs, or city administrative staff, been made aware of the presence of undocumented illegal aliens in Coffee County or the City of Tullahoma?
2. Have the same elected officials or staffs been made aware of the treatment of COVID infected illegal aliens in Coffee County or Tullahoma medical facilities?
3. Have the same elected officials or staffs been made aware of undocumented illegal aliens being provided shelter, clothing, food, and other resources funded by the citizens of Coffee County or Tullahoma through taxation or county or city support of 501(c) 3 organizations in this area?
4. Has any representative of city or county law enforcement made locally elected representatives or city administrative staff, other than law enforcement, aware of the presence of illegal aliens or of illegal aliens being transported into the area?
These are not superfluous or deliberately provocative questions. They now fall into the category of essential information for the well-being of our citizens. We no longer can rely on our traditional news sources to be honest or transparent.
Victor Jordan
Tullahoma