However far above the fray one may think of oneself, occasionally there is that moment in life when it becomes necessary to recognize a simple truth. That moment for me occurred after reading David Marcus’ After Supreme Court abortion ruling, pro-life movement is immortal [https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/supreme-court-abortion-ruling-pro-life-movement-immortal].

As a father and grandfather, and having lost a daughter at a young age, I’ve still thought of myself over the years as remote from the actual brutality and horrible reality of an invasive procedure that ends a human life while still in the womb. It was always something that happened to other people’s children and grandchildren, not mine. That view served until now as the buffer to the reality of the millions of unborn that have been killed not as a medical necessity, but as a convenience. It was in my teens that the unimaginable photos from Buchenwald and Auschwitz registered as the worst horror and defined for me at that time the absolute limit of man’s inhumanity to man. Still, after viewing videos of actual surgical removal of otherwise viable and often late-term fetuses and images of the most absolutely gruesome imaginable, I am now firmly rooted in the present and am one with pro-life.