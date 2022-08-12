As a father and grandfather, and having lost a daughter at a young age, I’ve still thought of myself over the years as remote from the actual brutality and horrible reality of an invasive procedure that ends a human life while still in the womb. It was always something that happened to other people’s children and grandchildren, not mine. That view served until now as the buffer to the reality of the millions of unborn that have been killed not as a medical necessity, but as a convenience. It was in my teens that the unimaginable photos from Buchenwald and Auschwitz registered as the worst horror and defined for me at that time the absolute limit of man’s inhumanity to man. Still, after viewing videos of actual surgical removal of otherwise viable and often late-term fetuses and images of the most absolutely gruesome imaginable, I am now firmly rooted in the present and am one with pro-life.
It struck me watching the pro-choice protests around the country and outside the homes of the SCOTUS justices, that the young women carrying signs and chanting slogans for the right to carry a child nine months and then murder it, could only have been coerced into doing so. I can’t accept that a rational human, however long submitted to indoctrination, could consciously choose to end a young life on a whim. The term reasonable should never apply to issues on abortion, much less partial-birth, but the 15 weeks of Dobbs v. Jackson should serve long enough for voters to determine whether a total ban is right for Mississippi or something more or less than the 15 weeks. There are many things wrong with our society today, but we may be working our way slowly toward a justifiable end to this mass slaughter.