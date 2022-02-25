I serve in a position facilitated in large part by my experiences as a student in public schools. This poor farm kid gained an academic set of skills that helped prepare him for a professional career in leadership. And that professional career in leadership provided an economic and social kick start for my children and assuredly their children, too. As I look back on my experience, the two components that framed my future were military service and free public education. Nothing, in my estimation, provides economic and social mobility on a scale equal to free public education. Every unfounded attack on public education reduces opportunities for all and deprives us of the American future that our forefathers hoped to provide.
When I consider the most recent wave of proposed legislation, I fear that enactment may well facilitate a resegregation of our schools and reduce opportunities for those unable to purchase products marketed as public schools. Anecdotes and success stories regarding the students and teachers in free public schools are abundant and should be celebrated and retold. We have allowed my generation, a generation of greed, to reduce our success to a letter grade provided by a multi-national corporation and forget the value of public education. I am confident that Governor Lee is leading us in the wrong direction related to education, and I reference his State of the State address as the basis of my concern. The proposed quasi-privatization of our schools by his partnership with Barney Charters and Hillsdale College in Michigan seems to provide our State little other than undermining quality schools and greater inequity. I have great confidence in the checks and balances provided by the Tennessee Constitution and implore the Tennessee General Assembly to exert its responsibility and reject this intrusion in quality public schools.
Each morning I look in a mirror, and while I may not be thrilled with what I see, I hope it provides an accurate picture-warts and all. A sanitized picture of who we are as a nation is tantamount to me utilizing a mirror with George Clooney’s photo-it looks better, but it’s not me. As a state and a Nation, we should invite and encourage an accurate and critical look at our schools, not the schools that “Wally and the Beave” attended in Mayfield in 1957, but real public schools and real needs today. We will find challenges, but I’m also confident that we will find schools and districts that provide tremendous value for our future and are worthy of our investment.
Dan Lawson
Cleveland, TN