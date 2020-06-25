I was honored to know the beloved late Mrs. Marilyn Morris. I attended elementary school while she served as principal, a position she held for 23 of the 36 years she was involved in education.
In addition to her work with building the elementary school’s vast library, she was involved with the Hands-on Science Center, Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club, City of Tullahoma Planning Commission, and many other community organizations. Even after retirement, she was elected to the Coffee County
Board of Education and continued to serve the community. When I got married, she gave me and my new husband the most thoughtful gift of a collection of Christmas ornaments and a beautiful letter encouraging us to preserve our memories as a young couple and new family by writing the year on our ornaments and a small note. She was a wonderful lady and I am proud to have known her.
I would like to propose further preserving her memory. I attended Tullahoma City Schools for grades K-12 and I got a GREAT education! I owe a lot to the Tullahoma City School System and I am PROUD of the Tullahoma Schools, except for the name of my elementary school. I understand that Robert E. Lee Elementary School was named after a former superintendent and not the confederate general, but no one outside our community knows this without explanation.
We should be able to be proud of our school but this name reflects poorly on us. If NASCAR and the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum are brave enough to take a stand against racism and glorifying a shameful chapter of our past, then we can be brave as well even if the honoring of General Lee is unintentional on our part.
I advocate that the school be renamed to honor its former principal, a terrific public servant and a kind-hearted person. Marilyn Morris Elementary School is a name of which we could all be proud!
Kate Frederick-Dyer, MD
Brentwood