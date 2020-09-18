U.S. Representative John Rose (TN-06) issued the following statement on the violent rampage that took place in Coffee County, Tennessee on September 13, 2020:
“I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that took place in Coffee County, Tennessee where two lives were taken during a heinous kidnapping and carjacking. Our prayers are with the injured victims and the families of all the victims who have experienced the full force of this tragedy during this difficult time.
“As Tennesseans, we have not and will not accept this kind of disgusting violence in our communities. I would like to thank our state and local law enforcement for swiftly and dutifully responding to this appalling attack. At a time when police forces around the nation are themselves under attack, I want our law enforcement officers to know that I will continue to support the Thin Blue Line.
“As our community pushes onward, I believe now more than ever that we must stand together as Americans unified in prayer for our state and nation.”
U.S. Representative John Rose represents Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District and resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their son Guy. The Sixth District includes Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties.