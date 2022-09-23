While serving as a municipal management consultant for the University of Tennessee, I was on the committee with city managers from Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia and Murfreesboro interviewing to fill a municipal management intern position. Jennifer Ward (later Jennifer Moody) with a Master’s degree in Government Affairs was selected to work with the above listed cities. She gained valuable experience as an intern with these progressive cities and later worked as an assistant manager at Columbia and Murfreesboro. She gained valuable experience in industrial and commercial development, personnel and human relations management, and other areas of municipal management. She also has approximately four years of municipal management experience that the City of Tullahoma needs.
As a board member, if there are areas relating to her performance that you are concerned about you should tell her what those concerns are and give her a reasonable time to correct the deficiency or deficiencies. If the deficiency is not corrected, you can take disciplinary action to include a reprimand, suspension, or as a last resort employment termination. Most progressive organizations use a stepped disciplinary procedure in the management of the personnel function instead of termination for the first minor infraction.
Why are some board members wanting to replace this valuable member of the city’s management team at the beginning of their term of office? I hope your reasons are serious enough to justify a change in the chief administrative officer’s position. Surely you can come up with more than a minor infraction. As the city continues to grow, it needs her knowledge and experience.
Instead of focusing on replacing the city administrator, perhaps the board should focus on the need for street repairs, property maintenance, the need for a city wide traffic study, zoning for residential development, storm water management, health and public safety issues, and improving the board meeting format which appears to be in need. Replacing her would be a serious mistake.