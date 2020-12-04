Let’s assume that all of the rabid assertions made by the Sunday (11/29/20) letter to the editor stating that the Democrats lied, cheated, misled, deceived and stole the November 3rd election are true. The right wing and Republicans still lost, or soon will as the certification process proceeds. The Republicans are hobbled being tied to the far right.
This issue gained a head of steam during the Obama years. The result is that the GOP is now joined at the hip to the far right, unfortunately giving up the platform upon which the GOP has historically stood. The flip side is that every four years in our democracy there is a rematch.
Just for giggles I want to remind the letter writer that he lives in a Republican stronghold of semi-rural Southern Middle TN - Who are you proposing to fight? Maybe go to Wal-Mart not wearing any face covering. Boy, that’ll show ‘em.
Patrick Lynch
Estill Springs