The Tullahoma Alderman race is non-partisan, but it is imperative that we voters understand the values and political viewpoints of every candidate on issues pertinent to Tullahoma.
On a national scale, we are witnessing the outcomes of the ideas offered by the Democratic Party and the Biden Administration – inflation, soaring fuel prices, crime-ridden cities, open borders, energy dependency, anti-fossil fuel agenda, the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, weakness abroad, etc. Patriotic Americans need to elect sensible candidates who will honor their oaths and lead in a way that improves the safety and quality of life for every citizen.
I believe it is imperative to ask ourselves what we really want here in Tullahoma. Do we want a city Board member who is a “proud Biden delegate” to the 2020 Democratic National Convention? Do we want a city leader who is a founder and treasurer of a local chapter of PFLAG, an organization that supports minors “coming out” as LGBTQ+? Do we want Alderman who strive to build unity in our city or those who create division and exclusion with city-funded so-called diversity councils? Do we want leadership who espouse California values, or leaders who will help us grow in positive ways while staying true to our core values?
Bottom line: Biden's and the Democratic Party's ideas are proving to be disastrous to our country. They do not represent our Tennessee values of limited government, law & order, self-reliance, pro-life, pro-marriage and pro 2nd Amendment rights. These ideas don’t belong in DC or Nashville and certainly not in Tullahoma.
Please research the candidates before you vote and be sure your vote represents your true values.