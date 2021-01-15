House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat – California, had issued a notice of an ultimatum to President Donald J Trump with the Articles of impeachment. The ultimatum had three options for President Trump to consider. If he rejects each of the three options, speaker Pelosi would move forward with the impeachment process in a fast tract approach.
The three options were to resign, have Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, or face a second impeachment. The charges listed in the articles of impeachment came from President Trump statements on January 6, 2021 encouraging a large group of his supporters to join his coup to stop the certification of the Electoral College, and proceed to the Capitol where he would join them in stopping Vice President Pence from certifying the Electoral College votes. Once at the Capital Trump’s supporters turned into a mob and then an insurrection.
One hundred and twenty-six U.S. House members and Twenty-one Republican Senators, including our Tennessee Senators, signed onto the lawsuit the Texas Attorney General filed with the Supreme Court to reject the certification of certain states declaring Joe Biden won the Presidential election in their state. These law makers agreed to vote against the states that certified Joe Biden won their state election. The suit was rejected by the court, but it did not stop the coup of traitors from trying to overtake our government.
The mob consisted of people from across our nation, including some of our Congressman. Yes, we had Congressman being members of the coup invading our Capital, and trying to take down our Government.
The one hundred and forty-seven plus members of this coup should be charged and tried as traitors. Any person(s) trying to stop or change a legally certified election results by the respective state attorney general and the courts is an act of treason. This is not a third world country. This does not happen in America. If these people are not punished, we will have another attack on our freedom and our democracy. Our government may not be perfect but it is OUR government.
Jimmy Bradford
Tullahoma