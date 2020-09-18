We are a “It’s all about me” and “I’ll do what I want” society, with disregard for others.
Rules and regulations are placed into effect for the safety and protection of the population. There’s the situation of a city county lady, dedicated to serve the public, refused to wear a mask because it was her right, disregarding the health of others? MORON!
Many “soft” regulations eg: using cell phones while driving, not wearing seat belts, not using turn signals, etc. are broken but I cannot recall one instance where law enforcement issued citations for such offenses except in the case of accidents. Law enforcement serve and protect all and do an outstanding job, do so with little or no thanks.
To resolve today’s issues, there must be respect and understanding on all sides regardless of race, color or gender!
Bob Huffines,
Normandy