I as a senior voting Democrat and an Army Veteran I feel a need to respond to Mr. Elmer Barr’s letter. Mr. Barr seems to think people voting against Donald Trump because they hate him. I see after reading the litany of the list of issues he accuses the Democrats, Republicans, and independent for hating Mr. Trump. We do not hate Trump. Our complaint of Trump is he is unfit be our president, and his record and his actions have proved this to be true. Mr. Barr how can you not see what this man has done to our country? He has not made “America Great Again”. He has single-handed destroying America’s soul.
Take a look back to the 2016 campaign how Trump destroyed his own party and other republican candidates. Remember the revolving door he created in which all of his entire cabinet and department heads went through the last four years. These people realized he was destroying America not making it better.
Many of those people have gone on to write books i.e. Steven Cohens “Disloyal” and Barbara Res ‘s book “Tower of Lies” detailing how Trump is only loyal to himself. Trump has surrounded his self with admirers and supporters that are in or going to jail. Mr. Barr does it sound as if he drained the swamp? No, I think not. You have listed many things on your list as if Trump is the only person that believes in these issues. That is not so.
At the near end of your letter you said if we did not agree with what you said to produce facts to back up why we do not accept what is in your latter. Enclosed is some supporting evidence to support why we dislike, not hate, Donald Trump. I urge you and others that think like you to stop watching Fox News and Fox and Friends and start researching yourself about why so many people dislike Trump. The covid-19 has killed over 225,000 people and Trump still takes a flippant attitude toward it.
The Republicans, Independents, and Democrats that will vote against Trump not because we hate him. He just needs to go.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma