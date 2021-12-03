Jill Richardson’s op-ed on how sociologists can help with the “climate change crisis” shows how the elitist left puts their dogma before people, especially the working-class people they used to claim to represent. They couldn’t care less if thousands of people starve if its saves just one snail darter.
She laments the lack of action to “stop climate change.” (This is because 98% of the population are not concerned enough to make changes in their lifestyles significant enough to make a difference – think no driving, no AC, no heat and no computer/TV). She then points to how once people were scared enough by media propaganda, they let their government make significant changes in their behavior for COVID-19. Let’s look at the effects of these changes.
While she and her liberal friends were baking bread and watching Tiger King, thousands of workers were furloughed without pay. Many young people have lost the desire to work, which will result in lifelong poverty. Generational businesses have disappeared or soon will. Life savings have been spent and lost. We will see the most impoverished elderly generation every in the US over the next forty years. In Tennessee, students basically missed a grade that they will never get back. They will never read, do math or write anywhere near to as well as they could have.
Addiction is rampant with at least as many deaths to fentanyl as there were in the first year to COVID-19 complications. Thousands of American households now have new alcoholics in them. Thousands have lost young people to suicide and others are paying out thousands of dollars each year to treat depression, anxiety and addiction. American cities are falling apart with rampant crime and burned/looted stores. And we’re never been closer to civil war since the 1850’s.
And what have we gained in letting government officials run our lives? How many people did we really save from the virus? How many businesses that would have been fine are now gone? How many children and young adults who never would have been affected by the coronavirus have been maimed or killed by mandatory vaccinations? And what we’ve lost from the COVID-19 response is insignificant to what would be lost if we actually did something to stop carbon emissions.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma