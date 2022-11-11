No, Paul, you were not ignored. Our citizens made clear their wishes and as a result the city of Tullahoma won going away. We know this fight isn’t done and there are those within city government and without who are intent on disruption and change at any cost and you are one of those. I’m responding to your LTE of October 23rd titled, We were ignored, Tullahoma lost. The following comments are my own.
There’s a poetic form called iambic meter, and I thought for a moment I was looking at a primitive form of that or an off-the-cuff version of Jabberwocky. But no, there was no apparent attempt at rhyming, so [I] am addressing Mr. Schwer’s points in no particular order even though it’s probably a waste of time.
Let’s get your base premise out of the way that somehow the time spent selecting and investing in an experienced firm has been wasted. Strictly from a professional standpoint, the referenced firm had neither the skills nor the experience to develop and submit for approval a professionally prepared comprehensive plan. Yes, it was chockablock full of nicely done graphics and some decent mapping, but a professional document it was not. For all intents and purposes it was a political précis, intended to support a liberal movement embracing wholesale change in all aspects of life in Tullahoma.
I had difficulty following the thread of the your argument, since the solution put forward by Alderman Glick would have the Think2040 brought forward in late 2024 as the draft 2025 Tullahoma Comprehensive Plan and therefore not wasted at all. Maybe not the instant gratification demanded by your Socialist Democrats, of course, but simply delayed, assuming of course that the offending wokeness and leftist drivel have been eliminated. Some of your points were fairly straightforward and more or less accurate, until line 6 portrayed your true ill will.
‘And then we allowed a neighborhood with perceived affluence to make a decision for the entire city with nothing but their best interests in mind.’
Gosh, do you think? First of all, the ‘perceived affluence’ is not perceived, but a demonstrable fact. The northeast quadrant of Tullahoma, with Tara, Macon Manor, Blantonwood, Brookfield, and Colonial, has some of the highest property values in the city and a homeowner’s natural impulse would be to protect those values with whatever reasonable action is available. It would appear that you, Paul, the sitting chairman of the Planning Commission, have an agenda, and it’s not in the best interests of this city, its inhabitants, and especially for certain communities.