No, Paul, you were not ignored. Our citizens made clear their wishes and as a result the city of Tullahoma won going away. We know this fight isn’t done and there are those within city government and without who are intent on disruption and change at any cost and you are one of those. I’m responding to your LTE of October 23rd titled, We were ignored, Tullahoma lost.  The following comments are my own.

There’s a poetic form called iambic meter, and I thought for a moment I was looking at a primitive form of that or an off-the-cuff version of Jabberwocky. But no, there was no apparent attempt at rhyming, so [I] am addressing Mr. Schwer’s points in no particular order even though it’s probably a waste of time.