I stayed up Tuesday night to listen to Mr. Biden’s State of the Union speech. It was not really a waste of time; I did learn things. Such as: most Democrats are against our American values; they don’t respect our Constitution, especially the freedom of speech; they don’t care about our open borders and drugs flowing into our country with the help of Mexican cartels; they think abortion and gay marriage are “rights” given to us by the government; they don’t care about those who are struggling to buy food, gas and other necessities of life; they don’t care that America has become “woke” and has lost the respect of other countries; they don’t care that our nation’s sovereignty was threatened by a CCP balloon flying across our country; they don’t care if felons are released to run freely in large cities; they have caused the national debt to go into the trillions of dollars with their reckless spending bills; they don’t respect our police, border agents and military who put their lives in danger every day. I could go on for days, but I think y’all know how I feel.
I listened to Arkansas’ Governor Sanders Republican rebuttal this morning. She is a Christian and called upon every American to trust in God instead of big government. She did a good job telling us what we already knew: our government wants to control us, gain power over us and rule our lives. The government also wants us to depend on “it” for every part of our lives from birth control through Medicare. I could go on for days, but I think y’all know how I feel.
God gave Solomon some advice we should also heed: “…if My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14