I was surprised to read “Spend Less Time on Social Media,” a letter written by Greg Sandlin, in Sunday’s issue of The Tullahoma News.
I was surprised because, as someone who has often been the victim of Mr. Sandlin’s vitriol, it seems out of character for him to be supporting and promoting “truthfulness, goodwill, gratitude and kindness” when he has been supportive of and promoted unkind, bigoted, xenophobic and hateful words and actions over the past several years.
I was surprised, because as an alderman Mr. Sandlin made a motion to stop all city funding for nonprofits, which would have directly affected charities that feed the city’s hungry children, and provide them with free books, clothing and other necessities.
I was surprised because Mr. Sandlin and ACT! for Coffee County helped foster an unfounded fear of Muslims and “sharia law” in our community, including supporting extremist anti-Muslim speaker Dr. Bill Warner and his “American Congress for Truth,” claiming that we are under “jihad attack.” Mr. Sandlin personally invited city and county elected officials to a local presentation by Warner.
I was surprised also because during a social media exchange with Mr. Sandlin he wrote that I should “let all my neighbors know that I am a liberal and then learn what they think of me.”
And I was really surprised because Mr. Sandlin recently made a mask-less appearance at a public meeting concerning the proposed diversity council, where he and several others sat with their backs to the speakers, talking, laughing and intimidating other city residents who shared heartfelt reasons as to why a diversity council is vital to the city. If anyone made the proposed diversity council divisive, it was Mr. Sandlin, not the city or those who backed its formation.
And, finally, I was surprised because on www.dailyrollcoll.com, Mr. Sandlin responded to an article entitled “Tullahoma, TN: Diversity or Leftist Agenda,” with these words: “These efforts are designed to organize individuals according to some victim-status, or tribe. Once convinced of their victim status, they argue for special concessions or legs-up to compete for a voice in the public square. This is total BS …”
I truly hope that Mr. Sandlin is sincere when he says we need to “heal, move forward and be kinder to one another,” but words that are not followed up with actions are pointless, and Mr. Sandlin has a lot of ground to make up if we are to believe his words.
Susan Campbell
Tullahoma