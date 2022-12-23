I once thought Americans didn’t have idols like the golden calf worshipped by the Israelites in Moses’ day. However, Santa Claus, referred to as a “pop cultural figure” by Encyclopedia Britannica, has become the symbol of Christmas instead of the Savior, Jesus Christ, whose birth the holiday honors. The legend of Santa Claus is based, in part, on Saint Nicholas, a man who was believed to be bishop of Myra in the 4th Century and later regarded as the patron saint of children and sailors due to his generosity.
Prohibition of idols is the FIRST of the Ten Commandments: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.” (Exodus 20: 3-4 KJV)
Christmas is a religious holiday that has been secularized. The community Christmas tree lighting held at the caboose recently featured Mrs. Claus and writing letters to Santa. This event was sponsored by the Tullahoma Community Pride Foundation, which is “dedicated to helping improve the community,” as reported in The Tullahoma News. We can improve the community by telling children that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus, the Savior.
I hope and pray we can return to teaching our children the true meaning of Christmas. When I was in elementary school, we celebrated Christmas as a religious holiday. And we stopped because a small minority was offended. Jolly St. Nick cannot provide inward joy regardless of circumstances, nor will this imaginary sleigh driver prevent suicide, which is sadly at a high rate among youth. That “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16, KJV) is the message of hope people need today.
It’s okay to present Santa Claus as folklore to children, but it is denial of our Lord and Savior and idol worship to make Santa the primary focus at Christmastime. I truly believed in Santa Claus as a child. When I learned he didn’t exist, it shook my faith in the people I trusted most, and in God. “If I so wholeheartedly believed this and it wasn’t true,” I asked myself, “what else isn’t true?”
We should proudly tell children the story of Jesus Christ, who is THE reason for the season. Thankfully, our Constitution grants us free exercise of religion. But we have a higher authority: Jesus said, “But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 10:33, KJV)