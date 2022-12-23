I once thought Americans didn’t have idols like the golden calf worshipped by the Israelites in Moses’ day.  However, Santa Claus, referred to as a “pop cultural figure” by Encyclopedia Britannica, has become the symbol of Christmas instead of the Savior, Jesus Christ, whose birth the holiday honors. The legend of Santa Claus is based, in part, on Saint Nicholas, a man who was believed to be bishop of Myra in the 4th Century and later regarded as the patron saint of children and sailors due to his generosity.

Prohibition of idols is the FIRST of the Ten Commandments: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.” (Exodus 20: 3-4 KJV)