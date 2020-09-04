The passing of George Floyd has brought diversity and racism to our small community.
In a place where we all grew up as family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers, and many of us didn’t see color we saw equals, now there’s a separation growing. We are faced with being divided by the FCHS Rebel mascot. A small percentage of us are living with hate and racism. In this percentage they’re wanting to erase our history and culture by removing anything to do with the confederacy. There’s no erasing history!
Our children have only cursory knowledge of it today anyway. The past cannot be cured, and those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. What happened to the other people’s free-speech rights? I can’t think of a better way to alienate and drive all races further apart the perpetually asking others to change themselves to make an individual feel better. What if we’re offended by dreadlocks, or corn-row braids or obscene rap music? Are you going to stop wearing them, or listening to that? The word “Rebel” itself isn’t solely linked to the confederacy. If it were not for a bunch of “Rebels” we’d be speaking British English and bowing down to a king or queen. It’s all a state mind and how one wants to see things. The mascot has been removed from the school except for very few places anyhow. They have taken our Dixie song and our fight song. We are basically just the rebels.
Most people are fine with this. In my opinion, the compromise was already forced up on us. Taxpayers need to understand the cost if the change is made. Roughly $200,000 to eliminate the rebel mascot all together. Parents need to know that new uniforms and equipment will be needed to be bought again. We have football and varsity football, band, baseball, Boys’ and girls’ basketball, basketball JV boys, bass team, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, dance team, golf, boys and girls soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track, volleyball varsity and JV, and wrestling. I, for one, as a parent can’t afford this. If we give into this then what’s next? Our county was named after Benjamin Franklin who owned slaves. Will our county name be changed as well?
Cowan was named after Dr. J.B. Cowan and officer and chief surgeon in the confederate war. Decherd was named after Peter S. Decherd, and he was the owner of a plantation which had 80 slaves at one time. Estill Springs was the home of Jim McLlerron a black man that was tortured and executed by a lynch mob in 1918. How about our confederate cemeteries and historical markers throughout the area? Is this all this going to be next? To the percentage that say they’re oppressed by the Rebel name and mascot, I have one question? If you’re so oppressed by this rebel mascot then why put on that cheerleading outfit and yell, GO REBELS? Also put on that beautiful homecoming dress and wear that rebel crown? People of Franklin County it’s time we stand up and say no more. We will not be like the other cities and states being torn and burned down. We have a voice together, so don’t be afraid of what others will think of you. Our energy and money could be used for the homeless, starving children, saving our children, human sex trafficking, domestic violence and so much more.
Once again, if you are solely associate the rebel with confederacy, then it’s you that refuses to see the word for what it truly means. Rebel Pride and A1 Rebels.
Jennifer Corbin
Winchester