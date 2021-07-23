This letter is in response to Mr. Artman letter to the editor in the Tullahoma News on July 18, 2021. Mr. Artman starts his letter off taking about the attorney for Stormy Daniels Mr. Michael Avenatti. Stormy Daniels stated she and President Donald Trump had an affair between 2006 and 2007. Donald Trump instructed his attorney Michael Cohen to pay Daniels $130,000 eleven days before the 2016 election. Mr. Avenatti was one of the attorneys for Daniels. Apparently, Mr. Artman believes anyone representing Stormy Daniels is automatically a liberal. He also speaks about several news outlets covering this story as state-run media. Mr. Artman, unlike Fox News these media outlets are required to report the truth in their broadcast, and I believe they did.
Mr. Artman speaks of the January 6th Insurrection, and the Democrats blaming Donald Trump. This is the same old news coming out of Fox Fake News. He suggests the Democrats planned to make it look like a riot. Mr. Artman this was not a riot, it was an insurrection. If you don’t understand the difference between the two you may never understand why Trump is the only president to have been impeached two times.
Mr. Artman asks if we enjoy paying more for gas, groceries, building materials, etc. What a silly question. No, we do not, but we do understand why everything is higher today than it was before COVID-19 came upon us. It is called supply and demand. People are wanting more than the suppliers can deliver.
Mr. Artman please take the time to read Mr. David Carroll’s article “Fighting the fake news is fundamental “published the same day and in the same Tullahoma paper as your letter. Our readers hear enough misinformation from bad news media, and even worst listening to people that are uneducated about what they are talking about.
Bobby Fanning
Tullahoma