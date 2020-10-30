Under Q-1 zoning, rural Coffee County will be unlivable and unsafe.
Quarries have significant health impacts on residents located within five miles of operation. Under Q-1 zoning, quarries can be located every five miles within our county! That means every resident will deal with the potential reproductive issues, lung cancer, stroke and heart diseases that often result from the carcinogenic dust produced during blasting and crushing.
Not to mention, the birth defects, respiratory problems, and premature death linked to the dozens of trucks that will populate our roads and burn large amounts of diesel. And what about the hazardous chemicals that can infect us with deadly disease through the water supply?
Our community will be in serious trouble. Our county has always had wonderful communities, clean air and water and a good quality of life. I don’t want to see the place I know and love absolutely demolished; but that is what will happen if Q 1 is passed. Coffee County will be unlivable and unsafe for us, our parents, our children and our grandchildren.
I have seen unethical business practices in the past that exploit and leave an industrial waste land behind. Their history of dishonesty and safety violations show that they couldn’t care less about the people who actually live here. Coffee County needs economic development that will lift up our town’s strengths, not blast them to shreds, quite literally. The information and research contained in this letter can be found on the web site www.savecoffeecountytn.com.
It is time to voice your objection. Write or call your representative.
Dennis Griffin
Beechgrove