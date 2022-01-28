As President Joe Biden rattled off the names of infamous Democratic opponents to the Civil Rights movement like Bull Conner and George Wallace in his Atlanta speech, I couldn’t help thinking that it is always Democrats that come down on the side of racism. Today they continue this tradition by opposing school choice.
Education is the key in going from poverty to the middle and upper classes. And thanks to grants and other financial aid, cost is not a barrier to the poor. A child coming from poverty in inner-city Memphis could go to Vanderbilt for free. All that he needs is the grades, to apply and then to go and complete his education. Maybe he’d need to work a part-time job during the year and full-time summers to pay for food and housing, but it all doable.
But the chance of a poor child form inner-city Memphis going to Vanderbilt or any university and completing a degree is dismally low. There are plenty of smart, capable kids there, but their schools are full disruptive students, aren’t safe and as JC Bowman stated, their teachers have their hands full being counselors and record keepers. Anyone would find it difficult to learn in that environment.
An even greater hurdle to overcome is the low expectations. No one in their neighborhood is expected to go to Vanderbilt, or even turn his homework in. And here’s where the racism comes in: Many Democrats don’t expect these kids to succeed because many of them are black or Hispanic. They think, “Sure, the educational results are dismal, but that’s okay for them. You can’t expect more.” And they don’t mind trapping them there (and away from their own kids at the better schools) to keep the money going to the teachers’ unions.
Family situation and expectations from parents and friends make a big difference, so yes, there are some children in these places that will not succeed in a traditional school environment. But many others would go on to great success if given a chance at an education, starting early. It is the racism of low expectations holding them back. School choice is the key to healing the last effects of past wrongs, not diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma