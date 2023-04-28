Another way to look at the expulsion and reinstatement of two representatives of the Tennessee General Assembly is to see its larger symbolic meaning. The totality of the events is understood as a wake-up call for thinking and acting outside the box of the routine of the status quo. Seen in this light, it reminds us of prophetic actions by some prophets. A good example was Isaiah, who walked naked for three years around Jerusalem (Isaiah 20:1-6). Action, rather than words, carry the meaning.
The goal of these strange and out of place actions of what was normal was to give a two-fold message. That message is the present status quo is not getting the job done and it is taking us in the wrong direction. Politics that blame and accuse the other side and the justification of past wrong need to be replaced by real dialogue between political parties. Our leaders need to hear the fear of children who no longer feel safe at school. Our children sense better than many in Tennessee that doing what is normal is not providing security and safety for our most vulnerable.
I do not question the sincerity and faith those who see the situation differently. I do call on all to look beyond their present views to see if the symbolic images seen by many point to a better way to insure in Tennessee all persons have the right to safety and freedom from fear.