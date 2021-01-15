The constitution is very special. Many have laid down their lives to protect it. I don’t mean the paper copy – I wouldn’t rush into a burning building to save it. I mean the ideas that define and limit the powers of our government. It give very specific powers to the government and, more importantly, defines rights, given by God, that cannot be usurped by the government, regardless of how much easier it makes things for the government. Changing the constitution is very difficult on purpose.
Every representative, civil servant, and military members swears to uphold the Constitution. Every state representative and law enforcement officer swears to uphold both it and the state constitution. The courts, even the Supreme Court, do not define it and are not responsible for upholding it. Their job is merely to interpret it when things are unclear. If the courts, don’t rule, it is left to officials to follow it to the best of their understanding.
The Constitution clearly states that the rights to speak; peaceably assemble; bear arms’ be free from unreasonable search; seizure and false imprisonment; expect equal treatment under the law and receive compensation for property taken by the government (including closing of business) shall not be infringed. There are no asterisks for cases of war, pandemics or political expediency.
Every representative of government bears the responsibility to follow those laws and refuse to follow orders violating them. This keeps people from getting marched to the gulags and gas chambers regardless of who is in power. It assures citizens that they will receive fair treatment and the rule of law will prevail, preventing violent mobs of angry citizens from forming.
Our senators violated the Constitution on January 6. The Constitution clearly states that state legislators set election laws, a law several states violated. Our senators should have denied these electors and sent the choice back to the state legislatures, instead they rubber stamped the electors. They did this because they were scared by the assault on the Capitol and felt that to object was merely political theater, not duty. They didn’t think that, perhaps, if people could trust that the Constitution would be upheld, the crowed never would have formed and an Air Force veteran wouldn’t have chosen to rush the Capitol and be killed.
Joseph Sheeley
Tullahoma