September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The color representing ovarian cancer is teal and the cause is a cure. One in 57 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year. The five year survival rate is less than 48 percent.
Risk factors for ovarian cancer include family history for ovarian, breast or colon cancer, older age (average age of diagnosis is 64), never being pregnant and having the variant KRAS gene or the BRCA genes.
Symptoms associated with ovarian cancer include bloating, difficulty eating, change in bowel habits, urinary symptoms and abdominal/pelvic pain.
The Margaret H. Thoma Cans for a Cure collects and recycles aluminum cans using the proceeds to support the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Thanks to the efforts of many, more than 2,500 pounds of cans have been recycled. Please continue to assist in this effort to support Ovarian Cancer research by bringing aluminum cans to Faith Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Beth Thoma, MD
Tullahoma