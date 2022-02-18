I’ve been asked to “just let go of” my concerns over the events of Jan. 6. I will gladly do that when one crucial question is fully and definitively answered. “Have our recent elections been so fraudulent that our current federal leaders were not legitimately elected and cannot be trusted?” That question must be answered. If the answer is yes, then Donald Trump should be considered a modern American hero, and seen as one standing in the gap to defend our nation. If the answer is no, then he should be seen as a pathological liar who is attempting to destroy one of our most cherished American institutions and who incited an insurrection, attempting to overthrow our government through physical violence.
If the answer is yes, election fraud is rampant as Mr. Trump has proclaimed for more than four years, I will stand with anyone to restore faith in our democracy. If the answer is no, then Trump and his supporters should all be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for treason.
Regarding loss of life from that day, remember that four Capital Police officers have committed suicide in the last year over their perceived inability to defend our nation in the face of near overwhelming odds. For those who would claim to strongly support our nation’s first responders, what are you doing to support those men and women defending out Capital that day? Are you loudly voicing your support for their actions, or denigrating them as “tools of the left”?
Finally, remember more than 60 court cases have been filed to-date claiming such fraud, and none of them have even made it to trial, having all been thrown out by judges for lack of evidence. Numerous vote recounts have been held, again with none of them verifying any significant fraud. In fact, most have shown increased votes for President Biden, not Mr. Trump.
In summary, when proof is shown of election fraud I will “let go of” my concerns over the events of Jan. 6, but not before.
Ken Tatum
Tullahoma