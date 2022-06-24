Finally someone had the courage and intelligence to write the truth about Trump’s Republican Party and the new Conservatives.
Trump is being indorsed by Right-Wing Evangelical Christians, since when is Trump a Christian? All his life he has been a liar, a cheat, a conman who cons money from vulnerable people and takes pleasure in hurting and ruining people. In my world that is not Christianity. These Right-Wing politicians endorsing Trump are the villains who are divisive, aggressive and dishonest. They only care about themselves not the country or the Constitution or their constituents, their only goal is to please Trump. They want to tell people what to do but not be told what to do, so much for freedom!
There are two people that routinely write to the editor to express their "opinion" and a bunch of nonsense because they are “Christian". I applaud James Tweed from Ocean City, NJ (Jun19) to tell it like it is. Too bad nobody locally can write about the truth. We need more good real Christians to speak up against all the lies and hatred, whether you are a Republican or Democrat we are all citizens of this great country not enemies. Silence is being complacent.
Lou Lasselle
Tullahoma