Your latest editorial is absolutely correct about the reporting by this newspaper on the Facebook posts of aldermen Amacher and McGee: it would have been inappropriate to report on one but not the other.
A revealing fact about the complaints I saw concerning those stories is that there seems to have been little (if any) overlap between the groups complaining. It appears that some people were upset when you reported on Amacher while others were angry that you wrote about McGee, and I’m guessing the groups were mostly defined along political lines. That’s not surprising, because we long ago reached a point where many people limit their news sources to those that agree with their worldview and try to shout down unflattering information about political figures they support. In other words, the real problem here isn’t the reporter who wrote about those Facebook posts or even Duane Sherrill’s choice to publish the stories, but about the desire by some to suppress information that undermines their political tribe.
Discussion and debate are healthy, but a one-sided presentation of facts is essentially a monologue that can only lead to the kind of “harmony” found in places like China and North Korea — and eventually can only be maintained through the techniques used there. If you really believe in your political opinions then you should be willing to let all voices be heard and trust the democratic process to do its job instead of relying on the ever-vigilant social media lynch mob to suppress inconvenient facts.
Brett Spell
Plano, Texas