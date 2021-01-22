The Socialist Democrats have blamed President Trump for everything under the sun for four years. Are they not complicit in the destruction caused by the “peaceful riots” of black lives matter an Antifa? They support “social media”, and other media outlets, spewing fake news like an active volcano which cannot be controlled. Will Silicone Valley and its billionaires become the next congressional body and capitol of the former United States?
Socialist Democrats also promote hatred, anarchy, violence, not unity, and peaceful assembly. They urge protesters who march to defund police. And yet, whom do they call on when their cities are overrun and destroyed by those same protesters?
This American public deserves to know the truth about many of these issues. But American, be careful to whom you listen. The New Testament Book of 1Peter 5:8 has some advice: “be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” Don’t submit to circumstances, but to the Lord who controls circumstances.
As a new administration is inaugurated, we must respect the Constitution, abide by its laws and once again be One Nation under God.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma