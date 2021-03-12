As I considered the changes in America since January 20, a thought came to me; with all the presidential executive orders being signed, our rights have been taken away with the stroke of a pen. America is becoming a socialist country right before our eyes. The government refers to ‘herd immunization’ concerning the vaccines, but what they really are looking for is ‘herd indoctrination’ into socialism, and they use the left-wing media to promote their agenda.
Many of our freedoms are now under attack by the Socialist Democratic Party. Even Dr. Seuss isn’t safe anymore. But I have a plan to remedy our situation. Americans should move to Mexico, giving up our citizenship and then come back across the border as illegals. We’ll then be able to get all the perks Americans have paid for through hard work and capitalism. Social security will be paid to us even though we didn’t work or pay into the system. We can get driver licenses and be able to vote without proper identification. We’ll be able to go to the hospital and receive free medical services. We can get more handouts and privileges from the government than we ever thought possible. All we have to do is give up our citizenship in the greatest country in the world, the United States of America.
I’m proud to be an American citizen; however, as a Christian, my real citizenship is in heaven. Jesus Christ paid for my citizenship with His death on the cross and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. Where is your ‘citizenship’?
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma