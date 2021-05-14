When properly governed, they were respectable and lovable. In their proper sphere, they were happy, contented, useful – and sometimes even – Christian beings. But, when given too much freedom, they became enemies to themselves, intolerable pests, and a nuisance and burden to society. Contrary to Marxist-atheist lies, we deprived them of no right when we, in saner and better times, recognized their inability to handle more extensive liberty, and governed and controlled them accordingly, for the good of all.
Now, abusing their unearned freedom, they blight the prosperity of every street, every community, every town and every city they inhabit. They are improvident; and found disproportionately among those on the public dole or in prison. As voters they are uninformed and stupid; pitiful pawns of demagogues and carnal-minded abettors of every “equity” shakedown at public expense. In their unsupervised churches, emotion reigns in reason’s absence, as the blind lead the blind into political mischief and low-brow heresy. They prate endlessly about their “rights”, while proving – by their simple and delusional notions, their hateful rants and their violent, riotous and terrorist actions – their obvious unworthiness.
In his book The Failure of Free Society (1854), George Fitzhugh sagely argued that no one, black or white, has a right to freedom who abuses it to the detriment of himself or of society. A brilliant and original social philosopher, Fitzhugh – a follower of Calhoun – reminds us of government’s proper role and function. He said it is the duty – and should be the practice – of every country to adopt the degree of control and form of government as near as practicable to the capacity and necessity of each individual.
Winston McCuen
Landrum, S.C.