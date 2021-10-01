I share Inessa Bowen’s appreciation for vaccines. Parents no longer need to fear their child will be crippled or killed by polio. Death from measles and scarring from mumps has vanished. I’m also thankful that President Trump got approval to dispense the COVID-19 vaccine to the obese, elderly, diabetic immune-deficient, lung damaged and others who are vulnerable so quickly, saving many lives during 2020-21. I hope those even mildly at risk get vaccinated if they can because it seems to reduce hospitalizations and death and everyone will likely get COVID-19 eventually. I’m sad that drug manufacturers seemed to be playing politics, waiting until the day after the election to announce that a vaccine was created. But I have some questions for her, as a nurse.
Should someone whose doctor advises him/her not to get a vaccine because of adverse reactions be forced to take it? Does someone was has recently gotten and recovered from a virus likely to have as much of more protection than someone who gets vaccinated? Why does it matter to those vaccinated if others aren’t if the vaccine is effective? Should children be given the shingles vaccine or does their low risk of getting injured by shingles not justify the risks posed by the vaccine? Is a child without risk factors for COVID-19 complications more or less likely to die being driven to school from a car accident than at school from the corona virus? Should pharmacies be refusing to fill prescriptions for therapeutics that are prescribed by one’s doctor?
Also is it ethical to use invasive medical tests repeatedly to motivate people to get vaccinated? Is it normal to test individuals for illnesses of which they show no symptoms? Can weekly nasal swabs cause infections and damage to nasal tissues? Does taking away the ability of people to earn a living contribute to poor physical and mental health and death by substance abuse and suicide? Weren’t HIPAA laws created to stop discrimination against people due to their medical histories?
