It was reported this week that the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its BEST quarter since 1998 - DURING the worst health pandemic in 100 years with over 125,000 American deaths, businesses devastated from necessary lockdowns with over 40,000 American jobs lost since February, and with the greatest income disparity between the upper 10% and the lower 50% of Americans in history. Something ain’t right!
Our GDP-based systems are painting an incorrect picture about the U.S. economy. Thankfully, better alternatives are available (Google GDP Alternatives). But, GDP is just part of the picture: overall, government decisions are based on what’s best for large business, with politicians cajoled and financially greased into decisions by legions of self-centered and well-paid lobbyists promoting what’s best for “their” business clients, all at the expense of what’s best for the American “we-the-people” democracy. What’s better? Profit sharing and/or cooperative ownership everywhere - employees with skin in the game that promotes a higher self-worth, and/or stronger unions to balance American capitalism.
I believe in capitalism over other systems, but unless capitalism makes changes to be more equitable and balanced for all Americans – and soon, it will end up in the scrap heap of history, controlled by oligarchs, fascists, or dictators. America can’t make the next great leap ahead towards a more-perfect union unless slavery IN EVERY FORM is eliminated completely – including repression of all people of color and all the ways that capitalism holds American employees slaves to its for-profit-for-shareholders/owners-at-any-cost system. Otherwise, America is still just a modern-form slaver nation.
“Big” government is not the problem, rather, it’s our governments and skewed operating systems lacking a holistic, inclusive consciousness towards “all people”. Governments and systems with heart and compassion will not force religions or ideologies onto its people, but allow maximum freedoms for all citizens to prosperously and peacefully co-exist. As we recover from COVID-19, we can vote in new life for our democracy in upcoming elections while learning to replace old slave-type jobs with ones that are sustainable and fulfilling for all citizens - and ones better for mother-earth, too. That would be something right.
Bob Bates
Tullahoma