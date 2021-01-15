I appreciate That New Guy’s editorial “Criticism over social media stories is misplaced…” in Sunday’s paper.
Initially I felt that Alderman Amacher was spending way too much time on the front page and I was concerned that the paper was becoming a bit too sensational, like a local National Enquirer. By printing a comparable story on Alderman McGee, the paper certainly has communicated non-bias and equitable reporting.
The diversity and inclusion council discussion has divided our town. We are certainly divided nationally. I hope that the paper can seek to write stories that bring us together, that unify us behind some common basic ideals – truthfulness, goodwill, friendship, gratitude, kindness, fairness, etc. Let your mind dwell on these things. I know I am asking a lot, but we need to heal, move forward and be kinder to one another. The paper can play its part, but we all need to spend less time on social media, and more time sharing a coffee or beer across the table from real people.
Greg Sandlin
Tullahoma