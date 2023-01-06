The sin Ms. Linda Johnson points out goes way beyond Santa Claus being used as a false idol. Santa is not being placed before God because God is nowhere in these children’s or adults' lives at all and that is the path to destruction. But God has given us free will and each needs to find his path to Him -- it cannot be forced. This is how God works, like the thousands of maple seeds dropped and the few that become mature trees.

But in a secular culture, Santa offers hope.  As Ms. Johnson alluded to, Santa was a real person, St. Nicholas, who secretly gave money for a dowry so a Christian family could avoid selling their teen daughter to an older man as a wife. The dowry money allowed the family to marry off the daughter in love where she could be supported. St. Nicholas did the same for her sister.