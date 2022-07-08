I am a retired University of Tennessee municipal management consultant serving cities in middle and east Tennessee. I served the city of Tullahoma as program coordinator, city administrator and alderman. I also served another city as public works director responsible for the streets.
City of Tullahoma street repairs have been neglected for several years. Apparently the city’s response to needed street repairs is simply pave over them as paving funds become available. Recently some substandard repairs have been made. No attempt is made to repair the streets to an acceptable standard on a regular basis and sewer access lids and water valve lids are not routinely raised to the level of street paving. I am still waiting for an alderman to tell me how much street aid money the city receives on an annual basis for street maintenance.
As a citizen and taxpayer, I have written the mayor and aldermen concerning my city services. I did not expect them to agree with me but was expecting acknowledgement that they received correspondence with only one responding.
Street repairs should be made on a regular basis, not only when paving funds become available to pave over needed repairs. Look at needed repairs at the intersection of Lincoln and Polk streets; Polk Street one block north of Carroll Street; and the utility excavation on Hogan Street approximately 150 feet west of Washington Street. Apparently no attempt is being made to repair streets on a regular basis.
Ron Darden
Tullahoma