When students feel so privileged and entitled and their parents back them by filing lawsuits against the school system is one of the reasons we have such a shortage of teachers.  Who wants to teach in that kind of environment that doesn't hold students accountable for their actions?  They are allowed to be as disrespectful and obnoxious to their teachers as they want in some cases even violent.

In the Tullahoma High School student case the student was suspended for breaking the rules but the parents filed a lawsuit against the school and Principal instead of holding the student accountable for his actions. The lawsuit claimed he had a panic attack which probably was caused due to the fact there had never been any kind of discipline or responsibility for misbehaving. The lawsuit claimed defamation and First Amendment rights.  The student's name was never revealed so it should have been thrown out as a bogus claim. Instead, they reversed the decision for suspension and even awarded money to the student.  The school board thought that would be the end but now more lawsuits are being filed and more demand for money.

Recommended for you