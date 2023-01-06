In my earlier letter conclusive evidence of the primary causes of global climate change and some of the most significant damaging effects were presented. Clearly, out use of carbon-based energy must be reduced.
Congressional Act HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act developed by the Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) with bipartisan support is an effective means of accelerating our transitions to non-carbon-based energy Proven cleaner technology such as solar, wind and battery systems will provide this.
Climate change at critical levels is our doorstep. We must move much more quickly to mitigate its increasing effects on our economy and communities.
HR 2307 puts a price on carbon-based pollution and works fast to reduce America’s carbon source pollution in half by 2030. It has received a large number of co-sponsors including at least one from Tennessee.
Climate scientists, business and political agree that an increased that an increased carbon price thru taxing the extractors will accelerate clean energy production and innovation. This will create millions of new American jobs.
A key factor in this bill is the “carbon dividend” or “cash back” payment to all energy consumers. This dividend will offset the transitional, interim increased cost of carbon-based fuels the tax will cause. This dividend, directly to consumers, will cover the increased costs to 95% of the least wealthy consumers. Lower cost, clean, non-extractive energy sources will more rapidly replace carbon-based sources.
The implementation of this act is projected to produce a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and a stronger economy. Of course, a cleaner healthier environment will also result. As many as 1 in 10 American deaths are currently caused by air pollution.
In summary, please urge our representatives to support HR 2307. Doing so will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, put money in our pockets, save lives create jobs and sustain a strong economy.