In my earlier letter conclusive evidence of the primary causes of global climate change and some of the most significant damaging effects were presented. Clearly, out use of carbon-based energy must be reduced.

Congressional Act HR 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act developed by the Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL) with bipartisan support is an effective means of accelerating our transitions to non-carbon-based energy Proven cleaner technology such as solar, wind and battery systems will provide this.