With the rise in mass shootings our country needs hope for the future. That hope can be found in a think tank consisting of everyday people collecting ideas from experts, novices, and hobbyists. Their backgrounds can range from Artificial Intelligence, Software Autonomous Drones, Autonomous Robots, Advance Sensors, to Electronic Technology.
Some of the most valuable resources, however, are ideas from people who have been in the situation first hand and the suggestions and feedback they have to offer. These ideas consist of contingency planning and reacting to see how drones and robots could be pre-planned to react.
One proposed plan to cut down on response time is to use Autonomous Drones to perform at different stages of the attack, to intercept, disrupt, and neutralize to different degrees the attacker.
Drones bring information in real time - the situation at hand and the location of attacker or attackers.
These drones will also provide live video feed with advance sensors of the health status of victims for a priority rescue where time is so precious and is hindered by waiting until the attacker or attackers are neutralized.
Evacuations are put into place in areas that are safe to exit assisted by drones -autonomous or controlled by people to guide victims to safety while getting out of building and outside.
Eye in the Sky View by Drones that help police, medical, fire, rescue, etc. to plan and send vehicles, personnel, and equipment to the most needed location outside the building.
The technology exists now and advances every day. Now is the time to bring it all together.