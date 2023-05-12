With the rise in mass shootings our country needs hope for the future. That hope can be found in a think tank consisting of everyday people collecting ideas from experts, novices, and hobbyists. Their backgrounds can range from Artificial Intelligence, Software Autonomous Drones, Autonomous Robots, Advance Sensors, to Electronic Technology.

Some of the most valuable resources, however, are ideas from people who have been in the situation first hand and the suggestions and feedback they have to offer. These ideas consist of contingency planning and reacting to see how drones and robots could be pre-planned to react.