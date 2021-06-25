I read Senator Blackburn’s opinion piece in the June 6 Tullahoma News. She reviews how the TN National Guard deployed to help health departments provide COVID testing and COVID vaccinations.
My wife and I were tested multiple times at the sites, and then vaccinated, and the Guard were there day after day, rain or shine, at multiple convenient locations. We appreciate their service. The Senator reviews several TN Guard deployments to aid citizens suffering from natural disasters – blizzards, storms, water shortages etc.
But wait a second – something seems to be missing. Senator Blackburn failed to mention the vital mission of the TN Guard being deployed to provide security at the Inauguration on Jan 20. Seven hundred fifty soldiers and airmen of the Tennessee Guard went to augment Washington D.C. security forces because of the continued threat of violence after the Jan. 6th insurrection – a manmade disaster.
Somehow the Senator, her proof-reading staff, and the editor of this newspaper failed to catch this omission. (References: TN.gov/military/news dated 1/22/21 and FBI bulletin to police chiefs nationwide dated 1/14/21).
Stuart Coulter
Tullahoma