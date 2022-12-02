On November 18, 2022, three days after announcing her retirement, Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee published an opinion that authorizes early release for at least 120 convicted murderers. Tyshon Booker was under the age of 18 at the time he shot and killed G’Metrick Caldwell with five shots to his back while robbing him. A Knox County jury convicted Mr. Booker as an adult and a Knox County Judge sentenced him to at least 51 years in prison, the punishment mandated by the citizens of Tennessee through legislation enacted more than 25 year ago. Booker, along with at least 119 of his fellow murderers, will now have his sentence trimmed by more than half, courtesy of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
In doing so, the Court deems Tennessee’s punishment of juvenile murderers too harsh by ordering parole consideration for juvenile murderers after serving 25 years, or less than one-half of the sentence the law requires for first degree murder convictions. Presumably, many of Mr. Booker’s 119 fellow murderers will now have the opportunity to leave prison in the very near future.
These “get out of jail early” cards issued by the Supreme Court not only are a slap in the face to Mr. Caldwell’s family and at least 119 other murder victims’ families, but also to the legislature and the trial courts, the bodies authorized to make and enforce criminal laws.
Hopefully the U.S. Supreme Court will overrule this outrageous opinion or the Tennessee Legislature will act swiftly to enact additional laws that will prevent the early release of violent murderers back into our Tennessee communities.