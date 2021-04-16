This past year has taught us the importance and power of connection. When the pandemic limited face-to-face interaction, our Compassus volunteers continued to lend their time and unwavering support to our staff and members of the community facing serious and life-limiting illness – even from a distance.
April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week, and the 43-trained Compassus volunteers in our community deserve our appreciation and acknowledgement despite the unprecedented limitations this past year!
According to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, more than 1.5 million Americans, along with their family caregivers, are cared for by hospice every year, and more than 400,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service annually. This year as we celebrate our 25th year serving, I am so very grateful for these volunteers who faithfully step up to provide comfort and support when it’s needed the most.
Volunteers are an important part of our Compassus care team, and they are looking forward to seeing patients in person. Lending a listening ear and providing a warm smile can make an incredible and lasting impact. As state and federal guidelines permit and following all safety protocols, our dedicated hospice volunteers will soon begin to visit with our patients and their families once again.
This comes with a heartfelt thank you to ALL volunteers out there! Please take time this week and thank someone you know who volunteers for what they do. Our communities are a better, more compassionate place because of their service. We are so very grateful and blessed to have such an incredible and devoted Compassus volunteer team!
Julia Logan-Mayes
Volunteer Coordinator
Compassus
Tullahoma