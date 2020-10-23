Thank you for printing letters and editorials supporting our President and our great nation, The United States of America.
Thank you, Mr. Ray Artman, for clarifying reasons we must vote to re-elect President Trump for another four years. The current new media has downplayed the involvement of Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter, in several illegal activities. These actions are not of a patriotic America, but that of a traitor. Do we really expect Mr. Biden to accomplish anything in four years when in fact he has had forty seven in the Senate, doing nothing to advance American values?
Thank you, Mr. Ron Hart, for your editorial printed in Sunday’s Tullahoma NEWS, titled “’Excuse me, I am speaking,’ – but saying nothing.” Your observations are always spot on, not to mention humorous. Your two comments, “It is a fair observation that the ‘news’ today is not news but partisan, left-wing propaganda” and “News organizations used to tell us facts and report on events” sum up our information sources.
Americans are struggling with many issues, many of them life and death. Our lives have completely changed since the Covid-19 pandemic struck and ‘mandates’ abound. Many have had the virus and recovered. Many, too many, have died. Those lives manner, as does all life.
I pray everyone in the United States who is ‘legally’ registered will vote. Some may have voted more than once, or still others won’t have their mail-in ballots correctly counted. Whichever is the case, please vote! Many unselfishly gave their lives to give Americans the freedom to vote. Christ gave His life to give us eternal freedom. Don’t turn your back to either of those choices.
Donna Jackson
Tullahoma