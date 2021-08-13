I want to thank everyone who assisted us in the “Family Day” Back to School Bash hosted by Grace Baptist Church. They were gracious hosts and threw a wonderful party for the children and their families. We at Tullahoma Housing Authority thank all members of the church who face their time, devotion and hard work for the children. The goal of the Backpack Program is to provide our children the opportunity to begin the school year with a new backpack and supplies needed to be successful in their studies.
We would also like to thank Sully’s, Sandford Newell Rubbermaid-Dan and Pat Crosslin, Resident Volunteers, the Cabral Family, Mr. and Mrs. Hill and the support of our Board of Commissioners and Executive Director of THA.
Mary Phillips
Resident Services Coordinator - THA