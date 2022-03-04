It is with sincere heartfelt thanks to the people of Tullahoma that I write this letter. On Saturday, February 19th 2022, my dear friend buried her husband and partner of nearly 50 years. As the funeral procession made its way from Kilgore’s Funeral Home to the cemetery at Hoover’s Grove Church every vehicle pulled to the side of the roads. I felt immense pride in being a part of this community. People made time in their day to show a great respect and honor for the loss of this family. This quiet kindness and respect are so rare in this chaotic time in which we live. Thank you for your thoughtful gesture. It is truly appreciated. Hopefully this will inspire us to continue this lovely tradition of kindness and respect to our neighbors in our home of Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Linda Phillipy on behalf of Sherry Beck
Tullahoma