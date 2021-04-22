Dear Friends, The members of the Literacy Council would like to express a huge “thank you” to each and every one of you who attended the grand re-opening Tuesday at our new location for The Book Shelf at 114 SW Atlantic St. We are so grateful to the Chamber for hosting the ribbon cutting along with their Ambassadors and Board members. And a big “thank you” also goes to all those individuals who made the move possible and those who helped with the move. It took many individuals who spent long hours boxing up the books, moving them as well as the bookcases, and then unpacking them, shelving them in an orderly way, and cleaning the new spaces. It was truly a team effort which has resulted in a used bookstore for which we are truly proud. Our guests today kept saying “this really looks like a bookstore!” We hope you will come and visit the bookstore soon so you can see the metamorphosis The Book Shelf has undergone!
Dot Watson and Donna Rhoton
Co-Presidents of the Literacy Council
Tullahoma