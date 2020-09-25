To all the life’s Mrs. Peggie A. Northcutt touched, affectionately known as Mrs. Peggie.
God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon and saw my mother’s loving face. He put His arms around her and lifted her to rest. His Garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best. As the days come and go and the world moves on, we know you’re still here, you’ll never be gone. On the night the Angel came and took your hand, we cried as you left for a blessed land. But heaven rejoiced as you came into sight. For your soul was a diamond, shining so bright.
To all who knew, Peggie A. Northcutt, we, her family, want to thank you for your acts of kindness, support, generosity and kind words. Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr., Lady A, the Angelic choir and all the members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, we thank you. We never could have made it through this difficult time without you. All of the doctors and nurses who cared for our mom, we thank you.
A special thanks to the anonymous donor of our mother’s, grandmother’s headstone, there are not enough words to express our sincere gratitude. It warms our hearts to know someone loved her as we did. Thank you and God bless
Michelle, Angelia & Robert Waymond Northcutt
Anticoh