For the 37th year, Glick & Woods Dentistry sponsored our annual Easter Egg Hunt at Frazier McEwen Park. We were able to accomplish this through the generous donations and local businesses, many of which have contributed for all 37 years. It would also not have been possible without our professional and dedicated staff who provide countless hours and labor to make this a successful annual event at no cost to our city.
The last couple of years the city of Tullahoma has decided to also sponsor an annual Easter egg hunt. Since two citywide Easter egg hunts seem redundant, it is with mixed emotions that we have decided to pass the torch to the city of Tullahoma to carry on this tradition.
In the future, Glick & Woods Dentistry will pursue other community endeavors that will enhance our great city and add value to our citizens.
Again, a heartfelt thank you to donors, our staff and the community for making this event the wonderful experience it has been!
Glick & Woods Dentistry
Tullahoma